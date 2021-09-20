Gabby Petito's Family Shares Heart-Wrenching Messages After Her Body Is Believed to Be Found

Watch : Gabby Petito Update: Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing Woman

Gabby Petito's family offered heartbreaking tributes after police found a body they believed to be that of the 22-year-old influencer.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, shortly after the announcement that humans remains had been discovered that were "consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, and younger brother, TJ Schmidt, took to Instagram to react to the devastating news.

"#gabbypetito she touched the world," Joseph captioned his post. He included a photo of Gabby posing in front of a mural of angel wings.

TJ shared a shot of Gabby standing similar angel mural, also with a big smile on her face. "I don't even know what to say," TJ wrote. "I'm at a total loss. My heart is shattered #justiceforgabby."

During a Sept. 19 press conference, the Denver branch of the FBI, the National Park Service and law enforcement announced finding the body in the vicinity of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. The person's identity has not yet been confirmed.