Reservation Dogs Stars Deliver Impassioned Message About Indigenous People From Emmys Stage

The team from Reservation Dogs offered a moving plea for the future of Hollywood inclusion at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Before presenting the prize for Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series from the awards ceremony's stage on Sunday, Sept. 19, the FX on Hulu series' creator, Sterlin Harjo, and stars D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs and Paulina Alexis discussed the state of Indigenous people in the industry.

"We are here on television's biggest night as creators and actors, proud to be Indigenous people working in Hollywood, representing the first people to walk upon this continent, and we are really happy to be here," Sterlin said.

D'Pharaoh continued, "Thankfully, networks and streamers are now—now—beginning to produce and develop shows created by and starring Indigenous people."

Devery added, "It's a good start, which can lead us to the day when telling stories from underserved communities will be the norm, not the exception."

Finally, Paulina concluded, "Because, like life, TV is at its best when we all have a voice."