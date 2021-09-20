Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels Teases the Cast for Season 47

Watch : Bowen Yang Reveals His Dream "SNL" Host at 2021 Emmys

Your Saturday Night Live favorites may just be back for season 47.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, producer Lorne Michaels addressed the many questions surrounding the upcoming season while in the press room at the 2021 Emmys. Although Michaels had just won an Emmy for SNL's 46th season, many were eager for updates on the new season. Why? Well, there's been lots of speculation surrounding the cast.

We're, of course, referring to the season 46 finale, which seemingly indicated that Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson may leave the hit show. Since then, the stars have stayed coy about their casting status.

Thankfully, Michaels has since put our minds at ease, noting at the awards show, "I'm not going to tell you much, only because we haven't announced who's hosting… but I don't think anybody will be heartbroken. I think people will be happy with what we have."