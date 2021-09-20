Hacks' Lucia Aniello Reveals She Quietly Married Paul W. Downs

Partners in the writers' room and in real life.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, Hacks showrunner Lucia Aniello took to the stage at the 2021 Emmys after winning Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the episode "There Is No Line (Pilot)." And, having just accepted the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series alongside co-creators Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Aniello decided to take her time in the spotlight to make a major announcement: She's married.
Of course, Aniello isn't married to just anyone, as the director-writer confirmed that she wed her Hacks co-showrunner Downs. "Thank you to my parents, to my friends, to my co-creator, Jen. I love you," she started off. "To Paul. I'm in love with you, which is why I married you last weekend."
As thunderous applause filled the room, Aniello quipped that she "would love to just say my vows again," but the prompter was telling her to wrap it up.
She concluded her speech with, "Thank you to everyone at HBO, everybody at Universal and I love everyone. Okay, that's it. Thank you so much."
Later on in the press room, Downs and Aniello shared more details about their nuptials. Downs remarked, "Well it wasn't as good as this [referring to their Emmy wins], this is really very wild and very special. The wedding was beautiful, it was great."
Aniello didn't add much more to what she already shared, but confirmed that their co-creator Statsky officiated the ceremony.
2021 has certainly been a big year for Downs and Aniello, as, in addition to their marriage, their HBO Max show Hacks was nominated for several awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and more.
And we have a feeling that we haven't seen the last of this dynamic romantic and professional couple. We're, of course, referring to Hacks getting renewed for a second season.
Following the season two renewal news in June, Downs exclusively teased details to E! News about what's to come. Specifically, Downs shared that Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are likely saying goodbye to Vegas...for now.
"There is the potential of them going on the road which we are going to see Ava and Deborah out in other places," he said at the time, noting that changing up the setting is more fun since they're "out of their comfort zone."
Before you stress, just know that this relocation is only temporary, as Downs assured E! News readers that "Vegas is Deborah's home base."
While we wait for more Hacks news, check out all of our Emmys coverage here!