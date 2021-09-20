Here's the Pep Talk Ted Lasso Would Give Jason Sudeikis for the 2021 Emmys

Watch : Does Jason Sudeikis Have a Personal Led Tasso?

Nobody gives a pep talk quite like Ted Lasso.

And with Jason Sudeikis heading into the 2021 Emmys with four nominations, including two in the same category where he'll face off against himself, the 46-year-old actor could probably use some words of wisdom from his coach character.

"[It be would] probably something along the lines of like, 'This is fun, but we just started writing season three,'" Sudeikis told E! News while walking the red carpet at Los Angeles' L.A. Live and imagining what Ted Lasso would say. "'So, like, this is for a whole year's worth of work ago. So it's kind of like, hold onto it, but you can't eat it, you can't smoke it, so enjoy it as a trophy.'"

This wasn't the only piece of advice shared on the red carpet. Karamo also asked Sudeikis how fans can grow a Ted Lasso-like mustache.

"You go back, look at the greats," he replied. "Look at your Burt Reynolds, look at Tom Selleck, look at your Cesar Romero as the Joker."