Anya Taylor-Joy's Fashion Game Is on Point With Bold Yellow Gown at 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy continued to reign over Hollywood as she showed off her stunning look at the 2021 Emmy Awards.
The 25-year-old star of The Queen's Gambit turned heads while hitting the red carpet at the annual event taking place on Sunday, Sept. 19. at The Event Deck at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
Anya was decked out in a yellow Dior dress, accompanied by a cream-hued halter, with her hair worn up in a bun styled Gregory Russell.
The chess-centered Netflix project has proven to be a major source of success for the actress, who has already claimed a Golden Globe award, a Critics' Choice Television award and a Screen Actors Guild award for her role as Beth Harmon.
The Queen's Gambit is seen as a major front-runner heading in to the 2021 Emmys, thanks in part to its whopping 18 nominations heading into the television industry's big annual event. The project is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, with Anya herself nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.
The series has already won nine trophies at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards prior to Sunday's ceremony.
During an interview with Tatler magazine that published last month, Anya discussed dealing with her newfound fame. "Most people are sweet and kind and just want to have a conversation," she shared at the time, "and I love that."
However, she admitted she is still getting used to being approached by paparazzi, and that she doesn't always feel comfortable in dealing with the scrutiny.
"Well, there are other times when you're just one person facing off against 20, and that's just physically not safe," Anya said. "It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street."
