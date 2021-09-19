We'll Never Get Over Rita Wilson Bragging About Being Named Worst Dressed at the Emmys

Watch : Rita Wilson Raps Jay-Z Lyrics at 2021 Emmys Awards

"I don't drop molly, I rock Tom Ford!"

No, that wasn't Jay-Z you heard rapping on the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday. It was Rita Wilson. Yep, that Rita Wilson.

The actress and singer decided to drop a bar from Jay-Z's 2013 song when Karamo asked who designed her outfit when she stopped by E! Live from the Red Carpet before presenting an award during TV's big night, leaving the host (and us!) speechless and impressed by her skills.

While her Tom Ford ensemble—including a chic blazer, sequined top and lots of bling—is sure to land her on many best dressed lists, Wilson said she isn't afraid to be named worst dressed after securing that honor at 2010's show.

"Time magazine named my dress Top 10 [worst] along with Lady Gaga's meat dress," Wilson, 64, said. "And I'm just saying it's very hard to get on the top 10 of anything, so I'm embracing it! I consider it a victory!"