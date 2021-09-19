See Emma Corrin's Daring Emmys Look—Complete With "Swim Cap" And Black Claws

Princess Diana was known for her trendsetting style, but even she never went this far on a red carpet.
Emma Corrin, who is nominated for her portrayal of the late royal on The Crown, attended the 2021 Emmy Awards celebration in London in a look like no other.
The 25-year-old British actor donned a pale yellow ensemble that included a strapless gown, fitted bonnet and long fingerless gloves that showed off her long black nails. The vintage-inspired, custom Miu Miu outfit certainly got social media users talking, with some fans noting that her hat gave off "swim cap" vibes.
Someone else called the aesthetic a cross between Where the Wild Things Are and The Handmaids Tale, with another saying it's "Sleek and sexy. Probably the most comfortable ensemble of the night."
Emma's stylist, Harry Lambert, shared a pic of the queer star (who uses she/they pronouns) and wrote, "Ooooo hi."
Emma arrived to the Emmys party at Soho House on Sunday, Sept. 19, along with The Crown co-stars Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and more. The Prince Charles to her Lady Di, Josh O'Connor, attended the ceremony on Los Angeles in a Loewe suit.
"It's very strange for me being here alone," Josh told E!'s Karamo on the red carpet. He said that being on the Netflix show was "the most dreamy job imaginable," explaining, "We had the time of our lives. Playing Charles is a kind of special role. It's like a guy that's going through an awful lot of stress and power and all that struggle and emotion. It was a real treat."
Last month, Emma opened up about coming out as queer and putting she/they pronouns in their Instagram bio.
"My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go. I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet," she said on ITV News Granada in August.
