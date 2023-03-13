Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Pedro Pascal Brings That Daddy Energy to the 2023 Oscars

Grab your water, because Pedro Pascal's 2023 Oscars appearance is guaranteed to make you thirsty.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 13, 2023 1:49 AM
Watch: Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic

Padre, er, Pedro Pascal most definitely turned up the heat at the Oscars 2023.

There's no denying that the Last Of Us actor made temperatures rise when he arrived at The Dolby Theater looking like a total daddy. For the March 12 ceremony, Pedro kept it classic with a tailored black-and-white tuxedo by Zegna, which he styled with layers of silver rings and slicked-back hair. (See every red carpet arrival here.)

And it didn't take long for the internet to thirst over their favorite Hollywood hunk. As one person perfectly summed it up on Twitter, "Pedro Pascal at the Oscars looking fine ass hell…YUP."

The Mandalorian actor has quickly become the internet's daddy after he sat down for Vanity Fair's Lie Detector YouTube series in April 2022. He was asked if he was a bigger daddy than Oscar Issac to which he said yes. 

"Daddy is a state of mind," he cheekily replied. "You know what I'm saying? I'm your daddy."

photos
2023 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

Pedro has since embraced the title, recently confirming to Entertainment Tonight, "I am your cool, slutty daddy."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Of course, Pedro isn't the only celebrity at the 2023 Oscars to make fans ooh and aah. Keep scrolling below to see all of the best dressed stars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

In Moschino.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

In Jason Wu.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli and wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In custom Vera Wang and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

In custom Alberta Ferretti.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen

In Givenchy and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In custom Gucci.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

In Tony Ward.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Givenchy.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr.

In Adeam.

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Best Dressed Stars
E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

