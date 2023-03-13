Pedro Pascal Brings That Daddy Energy to the 2023 Oscars

Watch : Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic

Padre, er, Pedro Pascal most definitely turned up the heat at the Oscars 2023.

There's no denying that the Last Of Us actor made temperatures rise when he arrived at The Dolby Theater looking like a total daddy. For the March 12 ceremony, Pedro kept it classic with a tailored black-and-white tuxedo by Zegna, which he styled with layers of silver rings and slicked-back hair. (See every red carpet arrival here.)

And it didn't take long for the internet to thirst over their favorite Hollywood hunk. As one person perfectly summed it up on Twitter, "Pedro Pascal at the Oscars looking fine ass hell…YUP."

The Mandalorian actor has quickly become the internet's daddy after he sat down for Vanity Fair's Lie Detector YouTube series in April 2022. He was asked if he was a bigger daddy than Oscar Issac to which he said yes.

"Daddy is a state of mind," he cheekily replied. "You know what I'm saying? I'm your daddy."