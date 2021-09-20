Michaela Coel Reflects on "Incredible" Journey to Emmys With Former Classmate and Co-Star Paapa Essiedu

Watch : Emmys 1st Time Noms: Rege Jean Paige, Kaley Cuoco & More!

Michaela Coel just destroyed her first Emmy Awards red carpet.

The actress and writer did not come to play in a neon green lewk from Christopher John Rogers on Sunday, Sept. 19. Christopher called her "My personal ICON" as he dressed her in a Sulphur bralette and column skirt with a draped silk bow.

"He smashed it," Michaela told Karamo on E! Live from the Red Carpet, explaining that she "fell in love" with the sketch. "It's incredible," Michaela gushed of the final look, completed with a bow and train and matching highlighter pumps.

The I May Destroy You star said she's "overwhelmed with gratitude" to be at the ceremony. "If I think about it too much, I get emotional. I means a lot to be heard and listened to so attentively. I'm very grateful," she shared.

It's especially "incredible" and meaningful for her to be nominated for the first time alongside co-star Paapa Essiedu, whom she's known for about 12 years.