The Queen's Gambit Calls Checkmate on Outstanding Limited Series at 2021 Emmys

Netflix's The Queen's Gambit, starring Anya Taylor Joy, took home the win for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

These shows may be limited to one season, but they sure pack a punch.

I May Destroy YouMare of EasttownThe Queen's Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision were nominated for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology at the 2021 Emmys. And while all titles, whether they're a comedy, drama or action, are deserving of an award, only one cast and crew can be winner.

It seems members of the Television Academy agree that Netflix's The Queen's Gambit reigns supreme. The streaming show won the final award of the night, bringing to a close a memorable 2021 Emmys.

In their acceptance speech, producer William Horberg said, "Anya Taylor Joy, what can I say? You brought the sexy back to chess and you inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realize that patriarchy simply has no defense against our queens."

The Anya Taylor Joy fronted series was predicted to win after it took the cake at the Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild earlier this year. 

The HBO series, Mare of Easttown was also a frontrunner, with Kate Winslet, Evan Peters and Jean Smart earning widespread acclaim for their gritty procedural drama. 

Another HBO series in the running was Michaela Coel's gripping show I May Destroy You. The beautifully written limited series was based on Coel's own sexual assault, which took place as she was writing her comedy show Chewing Gum.

Another equally gripping series was Amazon Prime's The Underground Railroad, starring Joel Edgerton, Aaron Pierre, Thuso Mbedu and William Jackson. The show focused on a slave's escape from a Georgia plantation, following her as she evades a slave-catcher and meets other freedom-seekers along the way.

Last but not least, the beloved Disney+ show WandaVisionElizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's Marvel series captivated audiences with their portrayal of comic characters Wanda and Vision. Not to mention, Kathryn Hahn basically stole the show with her role as the evil Agatha. WandaVision was a surprising addition to the awards circuit as it is one of the first Marvel titles to receive buzz.  

To see the other stars and series who are winning big at the 2021 Emmys, check out our winners list here!

To see the full list of winners, click here!

Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS

