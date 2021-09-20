You Have to See Seth Rogen's Confused Reaction to the 2021 Emmys' Opening Musical Number

Watch : Rita Wilson Raps Jay-Z Lyrics at 2021 Emmys Awards

Now that's the way to open an awards show!

The 2021 Emmys kicked off in musical fashion, with stars like This Is Us' Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, Black-ish's Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Pose's Billy Porter joining host Cedric The Entertainer for a rousing performance that served as a love letter to television, a.k.a. Cedric's "best friend."

After starting off rapping solo, LL Cool J joined the comedian on stage before cutting to famous audience members singing along to Biz Markie's classic "Just A Friend."

But it was Rita Wilson, who showed off her rapping prowess earlier in the night during her interview on E!: Live From the Red Carpet, that stole the spotlight when she dropped some bars, including a sweet shout-out to Sesame Street. Because of course.