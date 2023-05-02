Lily Collins Delivers the Chicest Homage to Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2023

Watch : Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Ceremony

We are saying "oui oui!" to this look.

Lily Collins made her beloved Emily in Paris character proud when she hit the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023. For the May 1 event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lily committed to the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by paying tribute to the late fashion designer. (See every star as they ascend the steps of the Met here.)

The 34-year-old rocked a dramatic two-piece look designed by Vera Wang that included a white bustier top and a black skirt that read "KARL" in large silver letters on the back. To complete her outfit, the Cinderella star sported sleeves on her elbows, moody dark red lip and a showstopping Cartier diamond necklace.

Hours before hitting the steps, Lily took to Instagram to honor Karl, posting a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt featuring the Chanel creative director, who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.