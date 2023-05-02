Lily Collins Delivers the Chicest Homage to Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala 2023

Lily Collins used her ensemble at the Met Gala 2023 to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld. See the Emily in Paris star's classic look:

By Tierney Bricker May 02, 2023 12:03 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMet GalaLily CollinsCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentEmily in ParisE! Insider
Watch: Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell in Dreamy Ceremony

We are saying "oui oui!" to this look.

Lily Collins made her beloved Emily in Paris character proud when she hit the red carpet at the Met Gala 2023. For the May 1 event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lily committed to the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," by paying tribute to the late fashion designer. (See every star as they ascend the steps of the Met here.)

The 34-year-old rocked a dramatic two-piece look designed by Vera Wang that included a white bustier top and a black skirt that read "KARL" in large silver letters on the back. To complete her outfit, the Cinderella star sported sleeves on her elbows, moody dark red lip and a showstopping Cartier diamond necklace. 

Hours before hitting the steps, Lily took to Instagram to honor Karl, posting a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt featuring the Chanel creative director, who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

photos
Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Lily captioned the pic, "Everything Karl today..."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When Vogue announced its theme, the magazine said the museum's exhibit would "explore the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld's designs through recurring themes across more than 65 years, from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019."

To honor Karl, Vogue noted that the theme will give its "esteemed guests" the opportunity to "to salute one of fashion's greats, and from our perspective, the theme has multiple, wondrous ways into it."

It's safe to say Lily understood the assignment. 

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

See every look from the Met Gala 2023:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily Collins

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

In Fendi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaitlyn Dever

John Shearer/WireImage

Kim Petras

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

In Loewe

John Shearer/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

In Sergio Hudson

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rami Malek

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

4

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

5

Jerry Springer Laid to Rest Near Chicago 3 Days After His Death