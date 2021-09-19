Chrissy Teigen Shares Emotional Message About Her Postpartum Body One Year After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is reflecting on her postpartum body struggle nearly one year after she suffered a pregnancy loss.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cravings cookbook author shared an emotional message about what she's experienced since she and John Legend lost their son Jack. At the time, Chrissy was 20 weeks pregnant.

"it's really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time," the 35-year-old star began her caption. "usually you'd gain your 'yumyums I'm praaaagnant!' weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you'd have your baby. And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F--K a snap-back)."

She continued, "But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you're just…stuck."