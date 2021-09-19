Scott Disick Treats Kids to a Sweet Family Night Out in Vegas After Amelia Hamlin Breakup

Watch : Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Officially Split

Scott Disick treated his kids to a sweet family night out in Las Vegas this weekend, marking his first public appearance since his breakup with Amelia Hamlin earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 6—his children with his other ex Kourtney Kardashian—to enjoy the unique desserts at Sin City's recently opened second Sugar Factory American Brasserie restaurant branch.

Penelope was also accompanied by her friend Gracie Teefey, Selena Gomez's 8-year-old sister. Musician Rod Stewart's son Sean Stewart, 41, and Mario Lopez and his daughter Gia, 11, also joined the group.

Mason and Reign dined together at one table, while their sister and Gracie ate separately at another, with both groups accompanied by security, an eyewitness told E! News, adding that Scott sat with a male assistant and later joined the kids as the company's giant signature $99 King Kong sundae, which includes 24 scoops of ice cream, was brought out.