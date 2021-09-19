2021 EMMY AWARDS

How to Watch Tonight's Show on TV and Online
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's 3 Kids Are Dad's Cutest Fans in New Videos

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's three children are helping to promote their father's new music in the sweetest way. Watch the couple's adorable videos of their kids.

By Corinne Heller Sep 19, 2021 6:14 PM
You can't escape the cuteness at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's house!

The couple have posted the most adorable videos of their kids, twins Nicholas Iglesias and Lucy Iglesias, 3, and 19-month-old Mary Iglesias, rocking out to the Latin pop star's new music. Enrique's 11th studio album, Final, was released on Friday, Sept. 17.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Anna shared on her Instagram page a video of Nicholas, Lucy and Mary all riding together on a tennis court inside a red battery-powered kids' Land Rover. The cute trio giggled as the record's lead single, the upbeat pop tune "Chasing the Sun," played in the background. The 40-year-old tennis star captioned the pic with three sun emojis and adding, "#chasingthesun #Finalalbum."

Two days earlier, on the day Final was released, Enrique shared on his Instagram feed a video of little Mary sitting on a bed and bouncing along to "Chasing the Sun."

"Who is that? Who is that?" he asked, to which the toddler responded, "Papa!"

The singer captioned the post, "FINAL (Vol.1) is out!!!!!! Gracias a todos mis fans por vuestro apoyo [Thanks to all my fans for your support] #Finalalbum."

See adorable pics of Enrique and Anna and their family:

Instagram / Anna Kournikova
Happy Trio

The couple's twins Nicholas and Lucy, 3, and 19-year-old daughter Mary go for a ride in this video Anna shared in September 2021 to promote Enrique's album Final.

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias
Fourth of July 2021

Enrique shared this adorable pic of himself with twins Nicholas and Lucy.

instagram
Growing Up

The private pair celebrate twins Lucy and Nicholas' 3rd birthdays with rare snapshots of the tots shared to Instagram. 

Instagram
Baby No. 3

The two welcome their third child, a daughter, on Jan. 30, 2020.

Anna Kournikova/Instagram
Double the love

Anna Kournikova plays with the couple's twins in 2018.

SplashNews.com
We're on a Boat

The two drive their powerboat in Miami in 2016.

AKM-GSI/Backgrid
Date Night

The two appear out in Beverly Hills in 2016.

Uri Schanker/FilmMagic
All Wrapped Up in Each Other

A decade of dating and still going strong! The two were spotted arm-on-arm out in Miami Beach in 2011.

John Parra/WireImage
Not All Black-and-White

Remaining mum about their futures, Anna and Enrique were snapped on a sports date to the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets game in September 2010. 

Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
Happily in Single Love

Although the couple was snapped blissfully in love at the Y100 Jingle Ball in 2010, the tennis star told the Graham Norton Show that year that there were no near plans for marriage.

Al Bello/Getty Images
Sporty BFFs

The couple paid close attention as they watched Venus Williams play against sister Serena at the Sony Ericsson Open back in 2009. Meanwhile, tabloids were speculating the longtime pair had finally gotten engaged. 

 

Doug Benc/Getty Images
Sweet and Subtle PDA

Paps snapped the pair sharing a precious moment together as they watch the New Jersey Nets take on the Miami Heat back in 2006. At the time, the rumor mill was buzzing with reports the two had secretly wed. 

Ralph Notaro/Getty Images
Young and in Love

The pair couldn't hide their love for each other when they were snapped leaving a Florida restaurant in 2006. 

Big Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Vacation Time

The gorgeous twosome was spotted relaxing on a yacht in St. Barts, where the pair took a romantic vacation in 2005. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Once Upon a Time

Only a young couple at the time, the fashion risk-takers stepped out to the New York premiere of Once Upon A Time in Mexico in 2003. Rumors began flying that the two had secretly wed, but both parties continued to deny.

Interscope Geffen (A&M) Records
Where It All Began

Enrique and Anna started dating in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape."

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Hot Couple Alert!

The super-hot twosome stole the spotlight at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, just one year after they first began dating. 

