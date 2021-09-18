Will Jana Kramer Candidly Discuss Her Love Life Amid Jay Cutler Romance Rumors? She Says...

Jana Kramer plans to Whine Down on the details surrounding her love life.
The podcast host, who finalized her divorce from Mike Caussin in July—three months after she announced their breakup—recently revealed how she plans to publicly discuss her future relationships. Spoiler alert: After being candid about her marriage, she wants to take a different approach.
"You know, I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship," the One Tree Hill alum told People at Las Vegas' iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 17. "For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart."
In recent weeks, Jana and Jay Cutler have fueled romance rumors after they've been spotted on several outings together. On Sept. 8, she and the retired NFL player looked cozy as they posed for a photo together at a Tennessee bar.
When asked about the picture, she said, "Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me."
While both Jana and Jay are keeping their lips sealed about their one-on-one time together, a source told E! News they've gotten close due to their respective divorces from Mike and Kristin Cavallari.
As the insider explained, "They are bonding over how each of them ended a high-profile relationship but are moving forward one day at a time."
Just a month after announcing her and Mike's divorce, Jana told E!'s Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester that she wasn't going to let heartbreak get in the way of finding a special someone.
"I love love," she shared at the time. "I will always fight for it. The first month when everything happened, I was like, 'I'm not worthy of it.' That was my thing. I didn't think I deserved it or I'm worth it. Now, I deserve the greatest, biggest love and am excited for it."
For Jay's part, he admitted to being hesitant about putting himself out in the dating world while speaking on the Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast in August.
"It's hard as hell really," he said. "Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that's probably an issue. I'm at a different phase of my life now with kids. Priorities have changed. It isn't just a purely selfish play by my part."
The retired athlete added, "There are a lot of other aspects that have to be taken into consideration whenever you get back out into that world and the whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there's Twitter, there's Instagram—it's a whole different ball game. You're not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn't exist anymore."