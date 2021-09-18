Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out After Fiancé Brian Laundrie Reportedly Also Goes Missing

Watch : Brian Laundrie's Sister Speaks Amid Ongoing Gabby Petito Search

The FBI and the police are now searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé and person of interest in the case of the disappearance of Florida woman Gabby Petito, and her parents believes the man is "hiding."

On Friday, Sept. 17, six days after her family reported her missing, cops were seen entering the home the couple shared with his parents, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, in North Port, Fla. Brian was not located and no arrests were made.

"The North Port Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are currently searching for 23-yr-old Brian Laundrie of North Port," the former agency said in a statement. "The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week."

A lawyer for Gabby's family later said in a statement to multiple outlets, "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."