Ryan Phillippe Has a Surprising Response to Those Who Think Son Deacon Is His Mini-Me

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!

Ryan Phillippe says fans are giving him way too much credit when it comes to son Deacon Phillippe's charming good looks.

The Cruel Intentions actor remained humble as ever during an exclusive interview with E! News about his and Reese Witherspoon's two children, Deacon and Ava Phillippe, who have been called their parents' mini-mes.

"Obviously, there is a father-son resemblance," Ryan remarked, "but he actually looks a lot more like Reese's side of the family. Ava looks more like mine."

And though Reese and Ava love to share a twinning photo to Instagram, Ryan said the family is quite aligned when it comes to who takes after which parent. He shared, "Quite often, the interpretation in the media is that she looks exactly like her mom and he looks exactly like me, but I think we both feel differently about it."

Moreover, the 47-year-old joked it's not entirely accurate call Deacon his mini-me, as the 17-year-old is "way better looking than I am."