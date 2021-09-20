Score 25% Off Beauty Must-Haves During Lancer Skincare's Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether your skincare routine is lacking or you're looking to tackle texture, hyperpigmentation or dullness concerns, you deserve to treat yourself to some newness on this lovely Monday morning. Thankfully, you can do that and save at the same time!

Now through 10/4, get your glow on with Lancer Skincare's annual Friends + Family Sale and save 25% off luxurious skincare products. All you have to do is use code: FRIENDS25 at checkout!

Below, we rounded up the brand's most popular products, loved by celebs and skincare gurus alike, that will help you elevate your everyday self-care routine!