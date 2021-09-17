How Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun Went From Toys R Us Cashier to Millennial-Media Magnate

Watch : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

There's a special kind of romanticism in stories about hugely successful woman CEOs whose origin stories begin with a job at their local mall and culminate in history-making.

Enter serial entrepreneur Morgan DeBaun. The 31-year-old St. Louis native started Blavity, a digital media group by and for Black culture and millennials, in 2014. Blavity, which is a fusion of the words "Black" and "gravity," reaches over 100 million readers a month and continues to grow with new franchises like Shadow & Act, its entertainment vertical, and Travel Noire for the thrifty traveler.

"If not me, then who? Who else would be building products for us?" DeBaun said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It's on us to build products and solutions and I think that that's really the case for any underrepresented group."

And as the Black Lives Matter movement faced a resurgence in 2020, Blavity's growth exploded to new heights.