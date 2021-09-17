See Kim Kardashian Correct Ellen DeGeneres for Assuming Psalm's Gold Chain Is Fake

We'd expect nothing less from the child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
While most kids get to play dress-up in their parents' jewelry boxes, 2-year-old Psalm West already has a collection of his own. Kim unintentionally revealed her son's affinity for the finer things in life when, during an appearance on The Ellen Show, host Ellen DeGeneres mistakenly assumed Psalm's gold chain is fake.
The two were discussing Kim's four kids' wildly different personalities when the topic came up. Their awkward exchange went like this:
Ellen: And Psalm is the one that was wearing the giant chain around his neck. Oh my god, he wears this fake, giant chain.
Kim: Wait, did you say fake?
Ellen: It's fake.
Kim: It's not!
Ellen: It's not?
Kim: It's not!
Ellen: Oh my god, it's huge. How can he keep his head up? It looks like a wrestler's belt or something. It's not fake?!
Kim: No, it's not.
Ellen: I just assumed because it's so hilarious.
Kim squashed Ellen's remark, saying with a sarcastic laugh, "Yeah, no."
'Nuff said.
Elsewhere in their conversation, Kim described 8-year-old daughter North West as being "full goth," explaining, "She's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath."
"North is into Black Sabbath," Ellen responded. "How did she even learn about Black Sabbath?"
"I have no idea," Kim admitted. "I think TikTok?" Sounds accurate.
Hear more from Kim and Ellen by watching the above video.