2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
You Must See Conan O'Brien Crash Stephen Colbert's 2021 Emmys Speech

Conan O'Brien joined fellow host Stephen Colbert on stage at tonight's 2021 Emmy Awards...even though he didn't win. Get the scoop on his hilarious stage-crashing moment.

Conan the crasher.

After Stephen Colbert won the trophy for Outstanding Variety Special Live for his 2020 election night coverage at tonight's 2021 Emmy Awards, viewers quickly noticed a famous famous among his entourage that didn't quite belong.

That's right, Conan O'Brien hilariously crashed the stage along with Colbert's The Late Show crew, essentially stealing the show as Colbert begin to give his acceptance speech. O'Brien cheered in celebration and Colbert laughed along during the LOL-worthy bit.

"Thank you. Wow, I haven't met some of these people before," Colbert said on stage. "I accept this Emmy on behalf of everybody who works on The Late Show with pride and I am so proud to be one of them. And I'm so glad that we got honored for a live show because there are many nights when we do this show when we say 'this is like a live show,' especially when something would happen at four o'clock, or five o'clock or 5:15 and we had to go on at 5:30 and write a whole new show in 20 minutes."

Colbert continued with a nod to O'Brien, "And all of these people behind me...most of these people behind me. Most of the people behind me really deserve this Emmy right now."

He concluded, "I want to thank Ted Lasso and Last Week Tonight for not being in this category."

During the speech, O'Brien grinned as he watched along with Colbert's crew and presenter Aidy Bryant.

Many Twitter users re-shared the viral moment with "Lmao" captions.

Backstage, Colbert told press of the moment, "I said why don't you come on stage with us if we win...we love Conan. We're honored to be superfans of Conan O'Brien."

Check out all the 2021 Emmy winners here.

