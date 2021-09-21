What's Next For Ordinary Joe? James Wolk Teases What's to Come

Watch : "Ordinary Joe" & "La Brea" Brings the Drama This Fall on NBC

It may be called Ordinary Joe, but star James Wolk wants you to know it's not just Joe's show.

By now, you may have been able to catch the first episode of NBC's newest drama, which follows Joe Kimbreau through the three lives he lives after making three different decisions after graduation: follow Jenny (Elizabeth Lail), follow Amy (Natalie Martinez) or go to dinner with his family.

In one world, he's a nurse married to Jenny, but their marriage is falling apart. In another, he's a rockstar married to Amy, but they're struggling with infertility. In the third, he's single and a cop, like his father. In all three lives, Jenny gave birth to Joe's son, but in the rockstar life, the baby was given up for adoption. Single cop Joe doesn't know the kid is his, and nurse Joe is happily raising him with Jenny.

Wolk says that while we've mostly gotten to know the three Joes so far, the show will be diving into all of the other characters too.