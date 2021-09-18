EmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Book a One-Way Flight Through Kaley Cuoco's Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

Kaley Cuoco is nominated for a 2021 Emmy for her role in The Flight Attendant and is expected to showcase a dazzling style at the event. See her best red carpet looks over the years.

By Corinne Heller Sep 18, 2021 2:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsEmmysKaley Cuoco
Watch: Would Kaley Cuoco Ever Want to Be "The Bachelorette"?

Kaley Cuoco's red carpet style has always passed with flying colors.

And her acting has also dazzled viewers, so much that she is nominated for her first Emmy Award this year. At Sunday's 2021 Emmys, Cuoco will compete for the honor of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on HBO's The Flight Attendant. The show, which premiered in 2020, was also nominated for eight other Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

"I could never have dreamed of a moment like this…so surreal! I am so proud of the entire TFA cast and crew for each and every one of these Emmy nods," Cuoco had said in a statement about her nomination. "It is a massive team effort bringing a show like this to life and I'm so grateful to each person involved. Thank you to the Television Academy for this recognition. My heart is exploding!"

Cuoco's nomination and Emmy Awards ceremony comes at a turbulent time for her: The 35-year-old actress recently filed for divorce from her husband Karl Cook.

Cuoco has not been seen on a red carpet since November 2019, four months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, although she did dress up in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta ball gown for the virtual 2021 Golden Globes in February.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

See Kaley's best red carpet looks over the years:

 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Style

The star arrives at the 2019 InStyle Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Patterned Look

The star appears at the premiere of Netflix's Between Two Ferns: The Movie in Hollywood, Calif. in 2019.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Critics' Choice

The star appears in the press room at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
All Sparkles

The star appears at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Classic Look

The actress appears at the 2018 Hilarity for Charity event in Los Angeles.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Black and White

The actress showcases a chic look at InStyle and Warner Bros. Television' Golden Globes 2019 after-party.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red on the Red Carpet

The actress and her husband, Ryan Sweeting, appear at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Va-Va-Voom!

At the 2013 Emmy Awards, the blond beauty stuns in a Vera Wang dress.

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2013/Getty Images
Curves Ahead

Kaley shows off her sexy silhouette in a black BCBG gown at the 2013 ACM Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Stunning in Sparkles

At the 2013 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the blonde went opted for Monique Lhuillier.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Feeling Blue

The beauty flaunts her long legs while wearing Zimmerman at L.A. premiere of Blue Jasmine.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Looking Good!

At PaleyFest 2013, Kaley goes for a BCBG Max Azria dress in classic black and white.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pink Perfection

How sweet is this? The comedy star goes for a cotton-candy pink frock by Christian Siriano at the 2013 People's Choice Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
White Hot

The Big Bang Theory star sizzles in a Paule Ka dress at the 2013 Critics Choice Television Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Mint Maven

The funnylady glows in a green Romona Keveza gown at the 2012 SAG Awards.

KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com
Golden Girl

Anything but mellow yellow! The glam actress shines in an Angel Sanchez gown at the 2012 Emmys.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Rocker Chic

Nice stems! Kaley opts for a hip look at the Voli Lights Vodka Benefit in 2012.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not-So-Basic Black

Looking perfectly polished, the actress rocks a Romona Keveza dress at the 2011 Emmys.

NEXT GALLERY: Top 10 Iconic Looks From the Emmys

Trending Stories

1

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

2
Exclusive

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Those Who Think Son Deacon Is His Mini-Me

3

See Kim K. Correct Ellen DeGeneres for Assuming Psalm's Chain Is Fake

Watch the Daily Pop Emmys special Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. and E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday, Sept. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the Emmys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Trending Stories

1

Watch Shawn Mendes Run Into Justin & Hailey Bieber Before the Met Gala

2
Exclusive

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Those Who Think Son Deacon Is His Mini-Me

3

See Kim K. Correct Ellen DeGeneres for Assuming Psalm's Chain Is Fake

4

Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Uses Her First Name Only

5

Gabby Petito Case: Fiancé Brian Laundrie’s Sister Speaks Out