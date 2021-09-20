Khloe Kardashians Reveals the "Cute" Reason True Thompson Thinks Psalm West Is Her Brother

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Goes Back to Blonde in Stunning New Look

True-ly an iconic duo.

Khloe Kardashian exclusively revealed what life is really like with three-year-old daughter True Thompson, and we're swooning! The mother-daughter pair constantly share the sweetest pics on Instagram, and even match in designer outfits. Khloe, the new Candy Crush Saga All-Stars Tournament host, dished on True's favorite hobbies to E! News on Sept. 20.

"We're very active, so we love to go just on walks in the neighborhood. She is very into making, like, potions, these days, which is fun but oh so messy," Khloe joked. "And I bake a lot, she loves to bake so we'll bake cookies and stuff like that. She just likes to pour everything and so I think she just likes the whole mixing and the pouring things in, which is fun for them. But just anything outside, we're so blessed to be in L.A. and so we're constantly outside."

And True is already following in her father's footsteps with her athletic activities.