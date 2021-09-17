Grey's Anatomy Cast Spills New Secrets Behind the Show's Most Shocking Exits

ABC

Brooke Smith was a huge fan favorite for her portrayal of Dr. Erica Hahn, a cardiothoracic surgeon who was dubbed "the new Burke." After sleeping with Callie for the first time in season five, Erica gave what was lovingly nicknamed the "leaves speech" for comparing their sexual experience to getting glasses as a child. Erica gazes at Callie with teary eyes and declares,"You are glasses. I am so gay." Shortly after shooting that episode, the decision was made to yank Smith off the show. Smith didn't see it coming.

Brooke Smith: I know Shonda was very happy with the leaves scene. The next thing I heard was a message from the assistant director saying she wanted to see me after I wrapped. I had my Prius key in my hand the whole time. I guess I remember that I was squeezing it. I was totally blindsided. When she told me that I was going to be let go or fired or whatever, I said, "When?" And she was like, "This is your last episode." We were already shooting it. I was like, "What's going to happen to me?" I know there was quite a bit of time between when I was told and when the episode aired... It definitely felt like the order came from above. It was clear Steve didn't like me. I mean, I do remember him coming to visit the set about two weeks before I got fired. I remember asking, "Who is that guy?" Someone replied, "What do you mean who is that guy? That's the head of ABC!" Well, surely, I was thinking to myself, he's going to introduce himself, right? He never did.

Mark Wilding: Steve McPherson made his decision and then that was that. She was gone. It was one of those things where we were told he didn't like her, so get rid of her. Then we came up with a six-episode arc to ease her out of the show. But it was like, "No, you don't understand. Get rid of her now." We had to do it in the here and now.

Stephen McPherson: I don't even remember who [Brooke Smith] was. This is why I left and hate the entertainment biz. I pity people like her—delusional blame and hate directed toward others in attempts to make themselves feel better. I had nothing to do with anything regarding her, including even casting her. When you're in a position like I was, there is a daily onslaught of hate pointed at you, as people want to blame their own failures on someone.

Brooke Smith: I loved Hahn. I thought she was great. I feel bad that she didn't have a proper send-off. I remember at the time, like, "Oh my God, what a coup. How did I get here?" I'm still hurt by Shonda, because I never heard from her again after that day. I guess part of me thought maybe, just maybe, she just didn't like the character and fired me. I have no idea. But if it was some order from above or whatever, I just kind of hoped that she would fight for her characters a little more.

Shonda Rhimes: Sara Ramirez [was] an incredible comedic and dramatic actress and we wanted to be able to play up her magic. Unfortunately, we did not find that the magic and chemistry with Brooke's character would sustain in the long run.