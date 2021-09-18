The Final Day of Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Save 50% On Nars, Clarins & Urban Decay

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's been a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. Today is the final day of the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale. And, if you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Nars, Clarins, and Urban Decay. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder
Urban Decay's All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder is a makeup setting and finishing powder that smooths skin, minimizes shine, and extends the life of your face makeup so there's no need to reapply, even in hot climates. Cry, sweat, take a stroll in the rain. No matter what you're doing, you will not have to worry. The translucent powder mattifies and locks in your makeup for up to 11 hours. If you're a fan of the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, you need to check out this powder.
One shopper gushed, "I love this powder. It has done wonders in helping my makeup stay. I live in SC, so it has held up in over 100 degree weather with some crazy humidity. I use the pixi glow mist with it and my face looks so natural!" Another insisted, "Makes your makeup bullet proof. Great for oily skin and I feel more confident when I use it because I know my makeup will last."
Someone else raved, "Omg I cant explain it but this stuff makes your makeup look AMAZING. I put this on over my Estee Lauder Doublewear Foundation & went to the lake all day and my makeup stayed on all day. Crazy. I love this stuff." Another review said, "This powder is lightweight. It provides awesome coverage and you don't need a lot to get this effect. The powder does not enhance lines or wrinkles, rather it helps to disguise them. I love it!"
Nars Climax Mascara
If you've been looking for a mascara that lifts and builds without clumping or smudge, the search can stop. Just use the Nars Climax Mascara. Your lashes will feel soft, never stiff, when you use this mascara.
"The two things I look for in mascara are how well it lengthens and thickens the look of my eyelashes (both with and without using a curler first), and whether or not it smudges on my face throughout the day. This mascara is excellent on both counts living up to the claims of being smudge proof and clump proof," a shopper raved.
Another fan shared, "I love this mascara! The wand separates my lashes and gives them definition and volume without getting clumpy. I particularly like that it's super easy to go back in and do extra coats without adding too much bulk. This mascara looks great and lasts all day. I've worn this to work and then to the gym, and had no flaking or smudging."
Clarins Extra-Firming Wrinkle Control Firming Day Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 All Skin Types
This cream visibly firms, lifts, and fights wrinkles. The product improves your skin's elasticity and enhances radiance. One shopper shared, "I have been using this moisturizer for over 2 years now, and after trying others-both expensive and drug store, this one wins every time. I have combo skin that leans dry in the winter and oily in summer and this is the only product that keeps my skin balanced all year." Another said, "I have been using this day cream for years. It makes my skin look smoother and younger. I am very happy with this product."
Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20
If stress and a lack of sleep leave a mark on your face (literally), then you need to incorporate the Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20 into your skincare routine. This product targets the first signs of aging, revitalizes skin, and moisturizes.
"A must in my routine. Have been using this for years and it's the best for me. Have tried others and always go back," a fan shared. Another said, "I love the way it goes on so smoothly. My skin seems to glow after using." Someone else said, "I live in south Florida where the humidity is high but we still need to moisturize. This is my favorite product because it is light enough to wear every day but leaves my skin feeling fresh and ready. Have been using Clarins products for close to 40 years now and get tons of compliments on y skin. Thank you Clarins for making such wonderful products!"
