The Biggest Bombshells from the Grey's Anatomy Tell-All, From Untold Drama to Shocking Exits

Watch : Patrick Dempsey Allegedly "Terrorizing" on "Grey's Anatomy" Set?

Grab your person, because you do not want to miss the jaw-dropping experience that is Lynette Rice's Grey's Anatomy tell-all book.

Released today, Sept. 21, the tome from Rice, who is Entertainment Weekly's editor-at-large, gives readers an inside look into one television's most beloved shows.

"Some of the best shows in television history came from unremarkable beginnings," Rice writes in the opening line of her book, . "Test audiences notoriously loathed the 1989 pilot for Seinfeld. CSI was one of the last pilot scripts in 2002 to be ordered by CBS, which had far more faith in its remake of The Fugitive, starring Tim Daly."

And while there wasn't a major need for a medical drama at the time, with ER still on the air at NBC, Rice pens that pre-mega fame Shonda Rhimes knew she had something special. Rhimes' gut-instinct was clearly correct, as Grey's Anatomy is about to debut its eighteenth season on Sept. 30.

Of course, this success hasn't been without a few bumps along the way.