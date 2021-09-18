Save 20% At The Tatcha Friends & Family Sale Going On Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to stock up on skincare. Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale is finally here, and nearly everything is 20% off. That includes well-loved products like the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, the luxurious Dewy Skin Cream, and The Water Cream, also known as the miracle moisturizer.
If you've been curious to try the brand, now's the perfect time to do so. From now until September 21, you can get your hands on Tatcha's beloved bestsellers and more at a discounted price. All you have to do is use the code FF2021 at checkout to save 20%. It's a pretty sweet deal considering that Tatcha rarely ever goes on sale. If you want your skin to have that gorgeous natural glow, you won't want to miss out!
With that said, here are our picks for products you absolutely must have.
The Water Cream
Even if you aren't too familiar with the brand, you must have at least heard of The Water Cream. It's a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that will leave your skin feeling hydrated and fresh. It's a product we're obsessed with, and we know you will be too.
The Liquid Silk Canvas
The Liquid Silk Canvas is a protective primer that makes your skin look so smooth. It's soft, illuminating, and very light. Put this on and your makeup will last all day.
The Deep Cleanse
We love how our skin feels after using this limited edition deep cleanser from Tatcha. A little goes a long way, and it always leaves our skin feeling soft and clean.
The Dewy Skin Cream
The Dewy Skin Cream is one of our faves for how luxurious it feels. It's rich, moisturizing, and is made with Japanese purple rice to give your skin a nice healthy glow.
The Rice Wash
You definitely want to add this soft cream cleanser to your beauty routine. The Rice Wash is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin, and won't leave your skin feeling dry.
The Dewy Serum
This award-winnng serum is actually a 3-in-1 product. It resurfaces the skin with lactic acid, plumps with hyaluronic acid, and moisturizes with squalane. Use this to give your skin a natural glow.
Indigo Overnight Repair
The Indigo Overnight Repair is a great product for those with dry to mature skin. It's a soothing treatment that you leave on overnight. In the morning you'll have soft hydrated skin.
The Kissu Lip Mask
In addition to luxurious face creams and serums, Tatcha has some awesome lip products as well. The Kissu Lip Mask is a must-have. It's a restorative lip mask made of squalane and Japanese peach. It glides on easy, lasts for hours, and will leave your lips feeling super soft.
The Silk Peony
If you have fine lines or dark spots under the eyes, The Silk Peony eye cream will work wonders. It's an amazing product that's creamy, lightweight, and hydrating. You'll want to stock up on this one.
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
The Camellia Cleansing Oil is a 2-in-1 product that works as a makeup remover and cleanser. Take it from us, this is one makeup remover that won't disappoint.
Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Keep your skin looking dewy and fresh all day with the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. You'll want to keep one in your purse at all times.
The Silk Canvas
Unlike the The Liquid Silk Canvas, this one is a priming balm. Apply before makeup and your face will look flawless all day.
Violet-C Brightening Serum
This brightening serum with Vitamin C will help to even your skin tone and give it a nice glow. It's great for getting rid of dark spots and blemishes.
The Serum Stick
Tatcha's Serum Stick will be a go-to product in the upcoming colder months. If you're someone who gets a lot of dry spots, this will hydrate those areas in just one swipe.
Looking for more great deals? Check out This Weekend's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Banana Republic, Nordstrom Rack & More.