What Are the 2021 Emmys Really Like? Here's Your Backstage Pass

Hollywood's A-list has reunited to celebrate TV's biggest night! Go behind-the-scenes of the 2021 Emmy Awards with the winners, nominees and attendees who are experiencing it firsthand.

A ticket to the 2021 Emmys is in the palm of your hand. 

TV's biggest night is officially here, and what better way to experience it than through the lens of those who are inside? 

From final fittings and glam sessions, to behind-the-scenes selfies and after-party run-ins, E! News is bringing pop culture fanatics the Emmys details and photos you don't want to miss. 

All eyes will be on Emmy nominees (and contenders for the Emmys Best Dressed list) Elizabeth Olsen, Billy Porter, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kaley Cuoco, Regé-Jean Page and more A-listers as they arrive on the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the ceremony, which will also feature appearances from a star-studded lineup of presenters that includes Ellen Pompeo, Jada Pinkett Smith, Dolly Parton, Mindy KalingWilmer Valderrama and Kerry Washington

So as the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards unfolds, we're bringing you backstage!

Daring Red Carpet Fashion Statements at the Emmys

Keep scrolling for every must-see glimpse into the show. 

Instagram
America Ferrera

Nothing wrong with a little glam, America! 

Instagram
Vanessa Lachey

The Love Is Blind host put the finishing touches on her Emmys look.

Instagram
Wilmer Valderrama

The actor is ready for the Emmys red carpet. 

Instagram
Sarah Paulson & Leslie Grossman

The American Horror Story co-stars indulged in some R&R before showtime.

Instagram
Gillian Anderson

"Wth?! 2 million followers??" The Crown star posted on Instagram. "Thank you @sharkyshah from @drbarbarasturm for my pre-Emmys facial!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star and new mom kept it real before the Emmys. 

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star broke a sweat before the festivities kicked off. 

Instagram
Renée Elise Goldsberry

The Girls5eva star got pampered. 

Instagram
Bowen Yang, Lisa L. Wilson, Garcelle Beauvais, Vanessa Bayer, Sudi Green, Aidy Bryant

"#TEAMGARCELLE i'm drunk," SNL star Bowen Yang wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
Billy Porter

"Heading out to the 15th Annual Motion Picture & Television Fund Evening Before Party with my beautiful husband @thesmithsociety!" the Pose actor shared. 

Instagram
Aidy Bryant & Vanessa Bayer

"girlies night," the Shrill star shared to Instagram. 

Instagram
Christina Hendricks

The actress posted on Instagram, "I went out!!! And danced!!! Happy Emmy day!"

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

Mellow yellow! The Emmy nominee rocked a Stella McCartney frock to a pre-Emmys bash. 

Instagram
Mj Rodriguez

The Pose star and history-making nominee sported a Carolina Herrera dress, styled by Katie Bofshever, to a pre-Emmys party. 

Instagram
Anya Taylor-Joy

"Exquisite beauty Anya Taylor-Joy tonight for the Emmys night before party," makeup artist Georgie Eisdell captioned this photo of The Queen's Gambit star.

Instagram
Chris Sullivan & Jeremy Swift

The This Is Us star called it "an HONOR" to meet the Ted Lasso actor at a pre-Emmys party. 

Instagram
Madeline Brewer

"emmy weekend do i look calm bc i am not calm," The Handmaid's Tale star confessed on Instagram.

Instagram
Miles Brown & Rickey Minor

The Emmy-winning musician and Black-ish star partied together before the ceremony.

Instagram
Juno Temple

"The night before...," the Ted Lasso actress shared on Instagram. 

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the Emmys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

