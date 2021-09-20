Jason Sudeikis Hilariously Calls Out Lorne Michaels for Taking a "Dump" During His 2021 Emmys Speech

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Sudeikis also took home a 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy for the same role.

"Yeah, I mean, that's nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press," he said during his February 28 speech. "I mean, this is, for me the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that's nuts."

After thanking his co-stars, he stated that he rejected "the premise of being the best actor, because in my humble opinion the best actor is the person you are acting with."

"So, I want to give a shoutout to everyone that I get a chance to act with on the show, because they are incredible," he added. "Do they make me the best? No, but I know for a fact that they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be, better than, you know, than—you know, than anything I could do and so, I appreciate everybody looking out."

As for Ted Lasso season two which is currently airing on Apple TV+, Sudeikis recently opened up to E! News about getting to portray Ted's darker, angrier side this time around.

"It did feel all right," he told E! exclusively. "It was a fun thing to yell and play sort of that aggro energy, like in a heightened comedy space. But then also, because Ted doesn't swear, to try to come up with alternate ways of cussing out the players without using any cuss words, you have a tendency to get inventive, alliterative and rhyming usually helps too. Which is, I think, why we end up using turd birds right off the bat."