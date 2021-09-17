Legacies Season 4 Teaser Warns That Death Is Coming

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Hope may not be long for this world when Legacies returns for season four.

The Salvatore students are still doing their best to defeat the evil Malivore in a newly released trailer, and as usual, lives are in danger. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) may have to give up her own non-vampire life or risk losing everyone around her, as it's clear Malivore's not going to stop.

"This is a warning for what this fight is going to cost you," says the voiceover. "They're gonna keep coming and keep coming until all your friends are dead."

MG (Quincy Fouse) worries that Hope is about to die, and Cleo (Omono Okojie) warns Hope that she should have left when she had the chance.

Of course, we're not new here in the land of The Vampire Diaries. Main characters love to die and then come back to life, only to die a few more times and a few more times after that. That doesn't mean we're not still worried—Malivore has done a lot of damage already—but we're less worried than we would if this were a different kind of show.