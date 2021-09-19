2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
EmmysE! GlambotKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Played a Meaningful Role in Elizabeth Olsen's Emmys Look

First-time nominee Elizabeth Olsen represented for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the 2021 Emmys, where her Disney+ series WandaVision nabbed 23 total nominations.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 19, 2021 11:40 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsEmmysElizabeth OlsenMarvelCelebritiesWandaVision
Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Answers All Your "WandaVision" Questions

The Scarlet Witch has touched down at the 2021 Emmys

First-time nominee Elizabeth Olsen made a breathtaking entrance to Sunday's ceremony, walking the red carpet in a gorgeous gown designed by big sisters Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen's fashion house The Row. 

Husband Robbie Arnett, who Olsen confirmed she married in June, accompanied her in a matching suit. 

Olsen's performance as Wanda Maximoff in Disney+ series WandaVision earned her a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category. It's an important evening for Marvel Studios, as WandaVision—which nabbed an impressive 23 Emmy nominations—marks the company's first foray into short-form series. 

The 32-year-old actress' other half in WandaVision, Paul Bettany, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and the show itself could take home Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Kathryn Hahn, a.k.a Agatha Harkness, could also win her first Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy. 

photos
2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars

As television's biggest night continues to unfold, there's not one, but two lifelong A-listers cheering Elizabeth on from home. Ashley and Mary-Kate have been a guiding light in Elizabeth's own career, despite her initial resistance to align so closely with the Olsen twins' empire. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Case: Police Find Body Believed to Be 22-Year-Old

2

Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

3

Scott Disick & Kids Have Sweet Vegas Outing After Amelia Hamlin Split

As an aspiring actress, Elizabeth even considered using a stage name, telling Glamour UK in a 2021 interview, "...there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age." 

But now that she's one of Hollywood's most sought after talents, Elizabeth credits Ashley and Mary-Kate for molding her outlook on fame. 

"There are always ways you can be private—my sisters are intimately private and I respect that," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "They showed me that you can be private, but also accessible to journalists, for those reasons. It's helpful that I learnt my value system from them."

Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS followed by E!'s Emmys: After Party recap at 11 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Case: Police Find Body Believed to Be 22-Year-Old

2

Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

3

Scott Disick & Kids Have Sweet Vegas Outing After Amelia Hamlin Split

4

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

5

Drew Peterson's Twisted Path to Prison Involved at Least One Murder