Why Heather Rae Young Thinks Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Are "Going to Get Married"

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal

For the cast of Selling Sunset, the love stories are just as hot as the real estate market.

As the countdown continues for Heather Rae Young to marry Tarek El Moussa, two more familiar faces from the Netflix series have developed a special relationship. If you couldn't already guess, we're talking about Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.

For those who get to work with them on a regular basis, the chemistry is even more than what you see on Instagram and red carpets.

"I am just over the moon so happy for them," Heather exclusively told E! News when launching the TRU Hydrate Cucumber Melon drink. "When I first found out, it was basically when the world found out. They kept it a secret. I'm around them a lot and Tarek actually said something to me about them and I was like, ‘No, no, no, I don't see that. Like, they're just friends.' And then turns out that they are in love!"