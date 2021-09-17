90 Day Fiancé's Brittany Banks Slams Former Co-Star Big Ed in Hilarious Bares All Rap

Watch : Brittany Banks' Shady Rap Verses for "90 Day Fiance" Co-Stars

Hip to the hop, and these insults just don't stop.

90 Day: The Single Life alum Brittany Banks hilariously freestyle rapped about her former 90 Day Fiancé co-stars and the singer did not hold back. In an exclusive sneak peek at Discovery+'s 90 Day Bares All, airing Sunday, Sept. 19, Brittany is challenged by host Shaun Robinson to spin a wheel of 90 Day franchise fan favorites to determine who she'll rap about next.

The game first lands on Colt Johnson and his cats, and Brittany can't help but throw in a few references to Colt's mom Debbie Johnson. "He needs to go back and un-learn his whole child," Brittany states, before launching into a freestyle. "I don't think a man over 20 needs to be living with his mom, especially not at his big grown age."

As for her song: "You seem kind of lazy but I knew your ass was crazy/when you opened up your mouth and then you gave your cat a taste," Brittany sings.