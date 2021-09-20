Tyra Banks Defends Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Joining Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Does Olivia Jade Deserve to Compete on "DWTS?"

To Jade or not to Jade, that is the question.

Lori Loughlin's influencer daughter Olivia Jade officially joined season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but some fans are questioning whether Jade should be allowed to compete following the infamous college admissions scandal surrounding her previous enrollment at the University of Southern California. Loughlin served two months in prison and was released in Dec. 2020, after her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, served his five-month sentence.

Now, Jade is ready to tell her side of the story—through dance. DWTS host Tyra Banks exclusively revealed her true thoughts on Jade joining the cast during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 20. And, Banks' take might surprise some viewers.

"I think she's super brave to come out," Banks explained. "I think she's like, 'I'm tired of other people talking about me, it's time for me to tell my story, and I'm going to do it on national television and I'm going to do it on Dancing With the Stars.'"