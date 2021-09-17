See Alexander Skarsgård & Adrien Brody in Tense Succession Season 3 Trailer

The Roy family is at war, and it appears that each side has an unlikely ally.
On Friday, Sept. 17, HBO released a tense new look at Succession's upcoming third season, which premieres in exactly one month. And, much like the teasers before it, the new trailer reveals the civil war brewing among the Roys following the double-crossing decision Kendall (Jeremy Strong) made in season two.
"My family have disappeared," patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) snaps. "I need to know where everyone is and what everyone is thinking."
While Kendall appears confident in his decision to take on Logan, his siblings are less than sold. "You sound deranged," Siobhan (Sarah Snook) tells her smug brother.
Yet, Kendall's actions may backfire, as he could be implicated in his father's cover-up crimes and the family could lose everything. No, really. That is Shiv's main concern in the trailer!
Here's where Succession newcomers Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody come in...
As chaos plagues the Roys, Roman (Kieran Culkin) meets with Lukas Matsson (Skarsgård), who is described as a powerful, albeit confrontational, tech CEO. And, boy, does he live up to this tease!
"When will your father die?" he bluntly asks the youngest Roy son. "With due respect, obviously."
Responding in kind, Roman retorts, "No, no, no. Yeah. Obviously, hugely looking forward to my father dying."
Meanwhile, Logan meets with Josh Aaronson (Brody), a billionaire activist investor who seems less than impressed with the Roy family civil war. "I thought my family was f--ked up," he says, "this is next level."
Other trailer highlights? Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) giving Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) "cyanide pills" and Logan going full "beast" mode.
Watch the compelling new trailer for yourself above!
For everything we know about season three, scroll through the images below.