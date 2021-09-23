Kidnapping Survivor Kara Robinson Details 18 Hours of Torture in Escaping Captivity Preview

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

A horrific brush with death.

Kara Robinson Chamberlain escaped a potentially-fatal abduction when she was 15 years old, and today, she lives to tell her story to advocate for other survivors. In an exclusive sneak peek at Oxygen's two-hour special, Escaping Captivity: The Kara Robinson Story, premiering Sunday, Sept. 26, Kara details her traumatic experience at the hands of serial killer Richard Marc Envonitz.

Kara was kidnapped at gunpoint from a friend's front yard and forced into a storage container in her captor's car. She was held against her will for a devastating 18 hours before making her escape.

"In that apartment, I knew what this man's intentions were for me while I was being assaulted," Kara opened up about how she survived. "I felt like something that happened to someone else. I kind of shut off my brain and left my body. I can't explain where it came from."