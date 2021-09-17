Taylor Swift’s Surprise Re-Recorded Version of This 1989 Song Is Better Than Our Wildest Dreams

Watch : Taylor Swift Joins TikTok! See Her First Post

That's right, Swifties: Your wildest dreams have come true, quite literally.



Taylor Swift unexpectedly dropped her re-recorded version of "Wildest Dreams" on Friday, Sept. 17, after her original version of the song blew up on TikTok—thanks to the popular slow zoom trend using the ballad.



"Hi! Saw you guys got 'Wildest Dreams' trending on TikTok," the singer, 31, captioned her Instagram Story announcing the news, adding, "Thought you should have my version." Alongside a photo of the musician included a link to stream the re-recorded version of the hit through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, among other platforms.



Taylor also shared the news to TikTok that same day of course, captioning her video of the re-released 1989 single, "Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character, I said, ‘make it Taylor's version pls.'" Within an hour, the video was shared almost 12,000 times and accumulated almost 350,000 likes from fellow Swifties.



"Taylor taking ownership of her TikTok trend is everything I never knew I needed," one fan wrote. While another commented, "It's Taylor's world, we're just living in it."