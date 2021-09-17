Taylor Swift’s Surprise Re-Recorded Version of This 1989 Song Is Better Than Our Wildest Dreams

That's right, Swifties: Your wildest dreams have come true, quite literally.
Taylor Swift unexpectedly dropped her re-recorded version of "Wildest Dreams" on Friday, Sept. 17, after her original version of the song blew up on TikTok—thanks to the popular slow zoom trend using the ballad.
"Hi! Saw you guys got 'Wildest Dreams' trending on TikTok," the singer, 31, captioned her Instagram Story announcing the news, adding, "Thought you should have my version." Alongside a photo of the musician included a link to stream the re-recorded version of the hit through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, among other platforms.
Taylor also shared the news to TikTok that same day of course, captioning her video of the re-released 1989 single, "Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character, I said, ‘make it Taylor's version pls.'" Within an hour, the video was shared almost 12,000 times and accumulated almost 350,000 likes from fellow Swifties.
"Taylor taking ownership of her TikTok trend is everything I never knew I needed," one fan wrote. While another commented, "It's Taylor's world, we're just living in it."
In June, Taylor revealed in a personal letter that the re-recording process of Red, which is slated for a November release, stirred up past emotions.
@taylorswift
Someone said slow zoom makes you look like the main character I said make it Taylor’s Version pls #wildestdreamstaylorsversion #swifttok #slowzoom? original sound - Taylor Swift
"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," she explained. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in a passionate solidarity, or if it was simple time, but something was healed along the way."
According to Taylor, the album's release will be the first time fans will get to hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on the album. One of the tracks is reportedly ten minutes long, which fans speculate is "All Too Well."
Most fans will recall that the artist decided to re-record her masters after a dispute with her former record label, Big Machine. Taylor's decision to re-record her first six albums came after it was announced that Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, who Taylor accused of "bullying" her, had purchased Big Machine and along with it, her masters. Scooter has reportedly since sold the master rights to her songs.
Although it's hasn't been confirmed when 1989 will be re-recorded and released, Red (Taylor's Version) is set for release on Nov. 19.