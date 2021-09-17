Watch Joe Set His Sights on a New Target in Chilling First Trailer for You Season 3

Watch : Have You Seen Penn Badgley From "Gossip Girl" Lately?

Hello, you.

There's only a month to go until the third season of You premieres—and Netflix is dropping a haunting sneak peek. In the upcoming season, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is officially a dad after Love (Victoria Pedretti) gives birth to their baby boy. In addition to becoming parents, Joe and Love, who are now married, move to Northern California for a fresh start.

"Being your dad is changing me," Joe tells his son in the trailer, released on Sept. 17. "For you, I'd move to some soulless suburb. For you, I'd marry the monster. Your mother, Love. What could go wrong?"

Well, things quickly do go wrong, after Joe sets his sights on someone new: his neighbor, Natalie (Michaela McManus). As we see in the trailer, Joe's wandering eye even prompts Love to suggest couples therapy.

"You obsessed with her?" Love asks in the trailer, which is set to a chilling rendition of Britney Spears' song "Baby One More Time." Love later screams at Joe, "Why don't you love me anymore?"