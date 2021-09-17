Kourtney Kardashian Shares Relatable Instagram vs. Reality Post With Boyfriend Travis Barker

Swipe right for a little relatability!
Kourtney Kardashian just may have given fans a peek at just what life is like behind the glitz and glam of her steamy romance with Travis Barker. On Sept. 16, the Poosh founder took to Instagram to share two pictures that are both eye-catching, but also worlds apart, captioning the two cute pics, "Instagram vs. Reality."
In the first photo, Kourtney is seen glammed up from head-to-toe in her rocker chic look, which included a black corset top and laced-up black cut-out pants, paired with sheer fingerless gloves, complete with zipper detail. Meanwhile, in the second photo, the mom of three and her musician boyfriend snapped a selfie while wearing face masks during their downtime.
And as far as the sentiment, we couldn't agree more with Poosh's CCO Sarah Howard, who commented on the post, "Reality is my jam. Love a good mask and cuddle."
Kourtney's latest behind-the-scenes look at her love life comes just a few days after the pair sent fans into a bit of a frenzy after rocking the MTV VMAs with their sexy red carpet debut as a couple.
For the Sept. 12 award show, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stunned while wearing an off-the-shoulder all-black leather mini dress with corset detail, paired with black open-toe heels.
As for Travis, the Blink-182 drummer matched his other half with an all-black ensemble, which included a long black blazer and black pants, for which both included spikes added as an epic detail. And what's more is the two didn't shy away from showing a good amount of PDA while posing for their red carpet pics.
Safe to say that for Kourtney, her reality is also her jam, too.