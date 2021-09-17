Drake Bell Addresses "Reckless and Irresponsible" Texts to Minor

Drake Bell is addressing fans after he was sentenced earlier this summer following his guilty plea to child endangerment charges.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 35-year-old Drake & Josh alum posted a video to Instagram to tell fans that he owes them "an explanation." The performer, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on July 12.
Drake began his video by refuting previous reports on social media and some media outlets alleging he had changed his name to Drake Campana and taken up residence in Mexico. His Instagram bio currently shows his name as Drake Campana.
"Most of the news you've heard recently is entirely false and wrong," he said in the footage. "I feel that you deserve, and I owe you, an explanation. I didn't change my name. Although I would love to, I've never moved to Mexico, I've never been a resident or a citizen of Mexico. I don't have a Mexican passport. I didn't get arrested, I didn't go to jail."
He continued, "I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it's been a three-year, through investigation into every false claim that has been made. And, it's not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son. But that being said, I am not perfect, and I make mistakes."
Drake said he responded to a fan without knowing their age, and when he learned their age, he ceased communication with the person.
"This individual continued to come to shows and pay for meet and greets, all while I was unaware that this was the same person I was communicating with online, and that's what I plead guilty to," he continued. "It was reckless and irresponsible text messages. I want to make clear there were no sexual images, nothing physical between me and this individual."
Drake went on to say that the interactions took place over texts and that he wasn't charged with doing "anything physical" or disseminating any images.
"When I was presented with a plea deal, because of the messages, I felt that this was the best way to get this over quickly, and for everyone involved to be able to move on," the star added. "And for me to get back to doing what I love, and that is making music for you."
On June 23, Drake pleaded guilty on Zoom to attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. On June 3, he had been taken into custody by Cleveland police and charged with both counts, to which he initially pleaded not guilty.
"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," Drake shared during the July 12 sentencing hearing, per NBC News. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."
At the time of Drake's arrest, the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office had stated that a then-15-year-old girl filed a report with Toronto police in October 2018 stemming from an alleged 2017 incident at a Cleveland nightclub involving herself and the star.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, an investigation showed that Drake had sent "inappropriate social media messages" in the months preceding the concert, which followed a relationship that had been established several years prior between the two individuals.
During the sentencing hearing, the now-19-year-old woman read a victim impact statement accusing Drake of being a pedophile, grooming her and sexually abusing her. She also said Drake had caused her "indescribable" pain.
In a July 12 statement, Drake's attorney said, "Today's plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim's allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation. As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor."