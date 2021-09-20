Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

Where has the time gone?
It seems like just yesterday people were binge-watching Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, but alas, it's been more than nine months since Netflix blessed the masses with the next great viewing experience.
And don't get us started on the comedy shows that had put a smile on our faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Sudeikis' wonderfully positive Ted Lasso ignited a joy TV viewers had not experienced in a minute, while HBO Max's Hacks—and arguably, Mare of Easttown—heralded Jean Smart's comedic renaissance.
So, while the days and months flew by, it's about time that these stars, directors and shows are recognized at the 2021 Emmy Awards, which are hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
The Sunday, Sept. 19 ceremony is taking place at the Event Deck at L.A. Live with a limited audience. And though there aren't any fans in the crowd, people can tune in to the celebrations on CBS.
To see if your favorite actors and shows are in the running for an Emmy, check out the gallery below!
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Lovecraft Country, "Sundown," Misha Green"
Pose, "Series Finale," Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, "What I Know," Rebecca Sonnenshine
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Peter Morgan
The Handmaid's Tale, "Home," Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Jon Favreau
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water," Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, "Series Finale," Steve Canals
The Crown, "Fairytale," Benjamin Caron
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Jessica Hobbs
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness," Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Jon Favreau
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Girls5eva, "Pilot, Meredith Scardino
WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Pen15, "Play," Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, "Pilot," Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency," Steve Yockey
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive, "Pilot," James Burrows
WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello
Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak," James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, "Biscuits," Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You," MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Declan Lowney
The Flight Attendant, "In Case of Emergency," Susanna Fogel
Outstanding Directing for in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Sam Miller, Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, "Previously On," Laura Donney
WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
8:46: Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell
VICE
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle," Don Roy King
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Trump & Election Results/F*ck 2020," Christopher Werner
Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Episode 1085a" Alexander J. Vietmeier
Real Time With Bill Maher, "Episode 1835," Paul G. Casey
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, " "Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods," Jim Hoskinson
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
8:46: Dave Chappelle, Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote, Thomas Schlamme
David Byrne's American Utopia, Spike Lee
Friends: The Reunion, Ben Winston
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside
8:46: Dave Chappelle
John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse - Into The MAGAverse
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
WINNER: Secrets of The Whales
Allen V. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It's a City
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
WINNER: Boys State
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The Social Dilemma
Tina