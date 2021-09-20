2021 EMMY AWARDS

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
EmmysE! GlambotKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

This year's best and boldest shows are in the running for a 2021 Emmy award, but did your favorite actors and actresses nab a nomination? Find out here!

By Cydney Contreras Sep 20, 2021 12:11 AMTags
TVAwardsEmmysCelebrities
Watch: 2019 Emmys: The Golden Age of Red Carpets - What the Fashion (S2, Ep24)

Where has the time gone?

It seems like just yesterday people were binge-watching Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, but alas, it's been more than nine months since Netflix blessed the masses with the next great viewing experience.

And don't get us started on the comedy shows that had put a smile on our faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Sudeikis' wonderfully positive Ted Lasso ignited a joy TV viewers had not experienced in a minute, while HBO Max's Hacks—and arguably, Mare of Easttown—heralded Jean Smart's comedic renaissance.

So, while the days and months flew by, it's about time that these stars, directors and shows are recognized at the 2021 Emmy Awards, which are hosted by Cedric the Entertainer

The Sunday, Sept. 19 ceremony is taking place at the Event Deck at L.A. Live with a limited audience. And though there aren't any fans in the crowd, people can tune in to the celebrations on CBS.

photos
Stars That Have Surprisingly Never Won an Emmy Award

To see if your favorite actors and shows are in the running for an Emmy, check out the gallery below!

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
WINNER: Queer Eye
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Case: Police Find Body Believed to Be 22-Year-Old

2

Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

3

Scott Disick & Kids Have Sweet Vegas Outing After Amelia Hamlin Split

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Lovecraft Country, "Sundown," Misha Green"
Pose, "Series Finale," Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J
The Boys, "What I Know," Rebecca Sonnenshine
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Peter Morgan
The Handmaid's Tale, "Home," Yahlin Chang
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Dave Filoni
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Jon Favreau

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water," Julie Anne Robinson
Pose, "Series Finale," Steve Canals
The Crown, "Fairytale," Benjamin Caron
WINNER: The Crown, "War," Jessica Hobbs
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness," Liz Garbus
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Jon Favreau

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Girls5eva, "Pilot, Meredith Scardino
WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
Pen15, "Play," Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
Ted Lasso, "Pilot," Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency," Steve Yockey

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive, "Pilot," James Burrows
WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Lucia Aniello
Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak," James Widdoes
Ted Lasso, "Biscuits," Zach Braff
Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You," MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Declan Lowney
The Flight Attendant, "In Case of Emergency," Susanna Fogel

Outstanding Directing for in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton, Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Sam Miller, Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Craig Zobel
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
The Underground Railroad, Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel
Mare of Easttown, Brad Ingelsby
The Queen's Gambit, Scott Frank
WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision, "Previously On," Laura Donney
WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNERLast Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

8:46: Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

WINNER: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman 
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special 
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell 
VICE

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle," Don Roy King
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Trump & Election Results/F*ck 2020," Christopher Werner
Late Night With Seth Meyers, "Episode 1085a" Alexander J. Vietmeier
Real Time With Bill Maher, "Episode 1835," Paul G. Casey
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, " "Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods," Jim Hoskinson

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
8:46: Dave Chappelle, Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We Vote, Thomas Schlamme
David Byrne's American Utopia, Spike Lee
Friends: The Reunion, Ben Winston

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNERLast Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside
8:46: Dave Chappelle
John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse - Into The MAGAverse 

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

WINNER: Secrets of The Whales
Allen V. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It's a City

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

WINNER: Boys State
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The Social Dilemma
Tina

Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards tonight, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS followed by E!'s Emmys: After Party recap at 11 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Case: Police Find Body Believed to Be 22-Year-Old

2

Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

3

Scott Disick & Kids Have Sweet Vegas Outing After Amelia Hamlin Split

4

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

5

Drew Peterson's Twisted Path to Prison Involved at Least One Murder