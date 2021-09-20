Emmy Awards 2021: The Complete List of Winners

Watch : 2019 Emmys: The Golden Age of Red Carpets - What the Fashion (S2, Ep24)

Where has the time gone?

It seems like just yesterday people were binge-watching Netflix's The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, but alas, it's been more than nine months since Netflix blessed the masses with the next great viewing experience.

And don't get us started on the comedy shows that had put a smile on our faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Jason Sudeikis' wonderfully positive Ted Lasso ignited a joy TV viewers had not experienced in a minute, while HBO Max's Hacks—and arguably, Mare of Easttown—heralded Jean Smart's comedic renaissance.

So, while the days and months flew by, it's about time that these stars, directors and shows are recognized at the 2021 Emmy Awards, which are hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

The Sunday, Sept. 19 ceremony is taking place at the Event Deck at L.A. Live with a limited audience. And though there aren't any fans in the crowd, people can tune in to the celebrations on CBS.