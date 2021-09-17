One Last Heist: How Brooklyn Nine-Nine Said Goodbye

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Of course, it all had to end with one last heist.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine said goodbye on Thursday with one final installment of the annual Halloween heist, and it obviously had to be the most complicated and twist-filled heist of them all. Jake (Andy Samberg) had decided to leave the precinct to be a stay-at-home dad, and planned the whole heist to be a goodbye to the squad, complete with sentimental gifts for everyone. But at the same time, Holt (Andre Braugher) was planning his own goodbye and Amy (Melissa Fumero) was planning a surprise goodbye party for Jake, turning the whole thing into a chaotic, memory-filled mess that was eventually won by none other than Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker). We couldn't keep track of a single piece of it, but it was perfect.

In the end, Terry (Terry Crews) became the new captain of the Nine-Nine while Holt moved up to Deputy Commissioner. Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) found a new, much more Boyle-ish, nickname-loving partner, but no one could let go of the heist, especially after Hitchcock won. A year later, Jake, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz), Amy and Gina all returned for yet another go at becoming the greatest human/detective/genius/Champion of the Nine-Nine.