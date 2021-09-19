EmmysKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

From Bowen Yang to Hannah Einbinder, Meet the Breakout Stars of the 2021 Emmys

The Emmy Awards is the perfect place to bring together A-listers, but let's not forget about the breakout stars who made TV in 2021. Let's take a closer look at these performers.

We like them. We really, really like them.

Today, Sept. 19 marks the 2021 Emmys, where television's best and brightest will come together to celebrate the greatest performances, laugh-out-loud comedies, moving dramas and more. Yes, this awards show is ripe with A-list attendees, but we're more excited about the breakout stars, whose lives are bound to change after tonight.

If you're like us, you've been burning for Regé-Jean Page ever since he burst on to the scene as the handsome Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. Thankfully, we're set to see more of the swoon-worthy British actor, as he's up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Of course, Page isn't the only actor to leave an impression on us this past year. Bowen Yang and Hannah Einbinder had us keeled over laughing thanks to their work in Saturday Night Live and Hacks, respectively.

And we're not the only ones taken by Yang and Einbinder, as they too are up for top prizes at the Emmy Awards.

If you're still reeling from Lovecraft Country's cancelation at HBO, don't fret, because we haven't seen the last of the show's rising star, Jonathan Majors. Not only is Majors up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, but he's since landed a leading role in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and is in talks to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images/Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Intrigued? Take a closer look at these breakout stars and others by scrolling through the gallery below!

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Regé-Jean Page

There's no one we burn for more than Regé-Jean Page! So, it's safe to say that the Bridgerton lead is the breakout star of the Netflix period piece. Not to mention, he's been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2021 Emmys.

Anne Marie Fox/HBO Max
Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder is no hack! The Hacks actress landed herself a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmys. Prior to her Hacks success, Einbinder was a rising comedian, known for once being the youngest performer to do a stand-up set on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Netflix
Emma Corrin

Gosh! Emma Corrin certainly nailed their portrayal of Princess Diana in season four of The Crown. While Corrin's performance was critically acclaimed, having nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2021 Emmys, they had few credits under their belt before The Crown.

We feel that Corrin is about to be a household name!

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Mj Rodriguez

After three seasons starring on PoseMj Rodriguez finally got her long-overdue nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Rodriguez makes Emmys history as the first transgender nominee in this category.

Hulu
Madeline Brewer

Again, more overdue praise. After playing Janine for years on The Handmaid's Tale, Madeline Brewer finally found herself nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category at the 2021 Emmys.

Apple TV+
The Cast of Ted Lasso

Although Jason Sudeikis is a household name thanks to his time on Saturday Night Live and blockbuster films, his co-stars on Ted Lasso are certainly breakout stars for this year's Emmy Awards. Brett GoldsteinBrendan HuntNick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift are all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. As for the women of Ted LassoJuno Temple and Hannah Waddingham found themselves nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Natalie Seery/HBO
Michaela Coel

British TV fans may know Michaela Coel from her E4 comedy Chewing Gum, but she's become an Emmys breakout star thanks to her raw portrayal in her dramedy I May Destroy You, which is up for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series.

NBC/Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang's star power is on the rise! The hilarious comedian won us over with his lol-worthy and iconic bits on Saturday Night Live, and is now up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage
Jonathan Majors

Rising star Jonathan Majors, who plays Atticus Freeman in Lovecraft Country, is a contender in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category at this year's Emmys.

Anne Marie Fox/HBO Max
Carl Clemons-Hopkins

It wasn't just the comedians on Hacks who were making us laugh! Despite playing the more stoic Marcus, Carl Clemons-Hopkins gave us some laugh-out-loud gems, rightfully earning himself an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nomination.

Hulu
Mckenna Grace

If Mckenna Grace seems familiar to you, you've likely seen the child actress in one of the many TV shows and films she's appeared in. However, her appearance in The Handmaid's Tale has received critical acclaim, resulting in an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series nomination for Grace.

Netflix
Moses Ingram

Yes, Anya Taylor-Joy has been everywhere this awards season thanks to her compelling performance in The Queen's Gambit. But let's not forget about Moses Ingram, who gave a tour de force performance opposite Taylor-Joy in the Netflix miniseries. Ingram is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Emmys.

Netflix
Brendan Scannell

BONDiNG is an underrated short-form series on Netflix that shouldn't be missed. That's mainly because its lead, Brendan Scannell, is beyond hilarious. So it's no wonder Scannell found himself nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Paapa Essiedu

After an impressive theatre career, Paapa Essiedu went on to wow audiences as Kwame in I May Destroy You. He's since been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Emmy Awards this Sunday, Sept. 19 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the Emmys telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

