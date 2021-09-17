Olympic Surfer Carissa Moore Reveals What's In Her Bag

We interviewed Carissa Moore because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Carissa Moore is simply unstoppable!

In addition to winning gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the surfer and 5-time WSL World Champion just recently became the women's winner in the first-ever Rip Curl WSL Finals.

"I just want to thank everyone for all the love and good vibrations that carried me through to the end both on the beach and around the world," she wrote on Instagram after her big win. "Cheeeeehuuuuuuu!!! High five. We did it!!!!"

As Carissa continues to celebrate, she's giving fans a look inside her beach bag. From must-have sunscreen to a must-read book, the Olympian's picks are nothing short of golden.