12 Gender-Neutral Scents That Will Get You Tons of Compliments

Whether you're a homebody or are always out and about, wearing the right fragrance is an essential part to feeling your best self! A simple spritz of something woody, floral or musky can instantly uplift your spirits, boost your confidence and make you feel invincible no matter what life throws at you. But, finding the perfect fragrance can be complex since there are thousands of unique blends on the market.

Just like the beauty and fashion industries, the world of fragrance is working to break down gender norms and create an inclusive space that empowers all individuals, regardless of how they identify. Gone are the days when floral fragrances were marketed to female shoppers and musky and woody scents were reserved for men.

Brands like Boy Smells, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Tom Ford and Le Labo aren't forcing you to make a choice between masculine and feminine scents anymore. Instead their fragrances geniously marry the two in a way that empowers everyone that wears them.

Below, we rounded up a dozen unique genderless fragrances that you'll want to try ASAP, especially if you're in the market for a new scent. Happy spritzing!