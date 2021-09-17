Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Mac, Clinique, Anastasia Beverly Hills & L'Occitane

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Mac, Clinique, L'Occitane, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Clinique All About Eyes Cream
This lightweight eye cream reduces the appearance of puffiness and under eye circles. Plus, it actually helps hold eye makeup in place, no more flaking. There are many eye creams out there, but why is this one so great? One shopper raved, "This eye cream is wonderful. It has almost completely eliminated the fine lines around my eyes. It's very hydrating. Tip: put it in the fridge. Really takes away puffiness and cools in the hot summer months."
Another gushed, "Have tried countless prestige and drugstore eye creams and this is the best one for me. Zero stinging or itching around, or sweating into eyes. Most importantly, it's rich but not dense and absorbs completely. It moisturizes all day. I have dry eyes and skin, so usually reapply eye creams a few times a day — not this one. This eye cream surpasses any other I've tried, in quality, performance, and comfort. Even after a day out in sun, wind, heat or cold, it's still working. Love it!"
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette has fourteen whimsical shades ranging from bold and bright mattes to soft pastel shimmers. The highly pigmented formulas are easy to blend. The palette even includes a double-ended brush, which means you have everything you need to create your ideal makeup look.
One shopper shared, "I was just checking out the rest of the 21 Days of Beauty Sale and when I saw this coming up I felt compelled to write a review. This is my absolute favorite palette ever. I'm on my second one- that's how much I love it. This palette has a few of my favorite shadow colors ever: Soul, Love, Rose Gold, and Dazzling. Soul is my absolute favorite. It's such a beautiful periwinkle like nothing I have ever seen before. The formula is excellent and there's just nothing I can find that tops this, even though I have tons of eyeshadow palettes. If the color story speaks to you there is no reason not to get it."
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream
L'Occitane's Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream is exactly what you need if you have very dry skin. It has an exceptional concentration of Shea Butter (25%), which delivers intense nourishment to the skin, protecting it from dryness and maintaining its hydrolipidic film.
One fan of the product, declared, "Works like magic." Another raved, "My absolute favorite body cream! I buy this for friends and family gifts as it is so good. My husband uses it as well." Other shoppers recommended the cream for people with eczema or sunburn.
Mac Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara
Ditch the false eyelashes and the lash extensions. Just use the Mac Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara instead. This mascara delivers the look of false lashes with over-the-top volume and exaggerated length. The formula is conditioning and the carbon-black color is intense. You won't believe your eyes and neither will anyone else. Prepare to get a ton of lash compliments.
One shopper raved, "The triangular shape mascara is the best invention! This triangular shape is the only one that truly make eyelashes huge! The best! Thank you MAC for introducing this new mascara! Please never stop it's production!" Another said, "I just moved to Maine and unfortunately had to have my eyelash extensions removed. I just tried it yesterday and it is AMAZING! My lashes were shortened due to the extensions and this really added volume."
If you're looking for more great beauty products, Olivia Rodrigo shared her must-haves.