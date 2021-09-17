Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Murad, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, L'Occitane & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Ulta items are now available at Target. And there's more good news: Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Clinique, Murad, L'Occitane, and Anastasia Beverly Hills. And, for the first time ever, you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Clinique All About Eyes Cream
This lightweight eye cream reduces the appearance of puffiness and under eye circles. Plus, it actually helps hold eye makeup in place, no more flaking. There are many eye creams out there, but why is this one so great? One shopper raved, "This eye cream is wonderful. It has almost completely eliminated the fine lines around my eyes. It's very hydrating. Tip: put it in the fridge. Really takes away puffiness and cools in the hot summer months."
Another gushed, "Have tried countless prestige and drugstore eye creams and this is the best one for me. Zero stinging or itching around, or sweating into eyes. Most importantly, it's rich but not dense and absorbs completely. It moisturizes all day. I have dry eyes and skin, so usually reapply eye creams a few times a day — not this one. This eye cream surpasses any other I've tried, in quality, performance, and comfort. Even after a day out in sun, wind, heat or cold, it's still working. Love it!"
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette has fourteen whimsical shades ranging from bold and bright mattes to soft pastel shimmers. The highly pigmented formulas are easy to blend. The palette even includes a double-ended brush, which means you have everything you need to create your ideal makeup look.
One shopper shared, "This palette has my favorite shimmers of all time. They are reflective but not glittery and blend like a dream. The mattes are also very easy to work with and the perfect balance of pigmented and blendable. For my medium skin tone I also find this palette to have a great range of depth. Very user friendly."
L'Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream
L'Occitane's Shea Butter Ultra Rich Body Cream is exactly what you need if you have very dry skin. It has an exceptional concentration of Shea Butter (25%), which delivers intense nourishment to the skin, protecting it from dryness and maintaining its hydrolipidic film.
One fan of the product, declared, "Works like magic." Another raved, "My absolute favorite body cream! I buy this for friends and family gifts as it is so good. My husband uses it as well." Other shoppers recommended the cream for people with eczema or sunburn.
Murad Brighten Trial Kit for Radiance & More Even Tone
This set is great for travel, but it's also a great introduction to these Murad skincare products. If you're looking for brighter, more even skin, you should give these products a try. It includes a cleanser, brightening serum, sunscreen, and an under eye corrector. The set has a $90 value, but you can get it for just $25 today.
One Sephora shopper described the set as their "all time new favorite," writing, "You really feel like you are using high end, quality products with this set. The price is insane for the value." Another person said, "I just recently switched to Murad products a month ago and my husband and I notice a huge difference in my skin! I suffer from rosacea and it has always really made me feel down about myself ! Now I feel more confident..enough to show you all my face without any foundation, color corrector or primer. In the photo included I am only wearing my done up brows and eyes! This is my bare skin with only This Murad kit! I use this every single day and I made sure to stock up on this set! I am so glad I finally found something that works for me! I consider this a miracle! And I'm sure it can only get better with continued use. Everyone, if you suffer from rosacea then you definitely want to try this! Sorry, I didn't take a before photo..but the photo included speaks volumes! I look absolutely radiant and youthful..you can too! This set is a wonderful value!"
